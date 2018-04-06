$287.80 Million in Sales Expected for WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) to post sales of $287.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $289.20 million and the lowest is $286.40 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $287.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WOW shares. UBS lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on WideOpenWest to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WideOpenWest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder bought 13,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $100,022.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P bought 1,456,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $10,474,154.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,477,132 shares of company stock valued at $10,624,244.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,782,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 976,425 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 44.0% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 412,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 336,439 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,154,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after buying an additional 279,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 203,366 shares in the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WOW traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 227,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,669. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc is a cable operator in the United States. The Company provides high-speed data (HSD), cable television (Video), digital telephony (Telephony) and business-class services. The Company’s products are available either as a bundle or as an individual service to residential and business services customers.

