$299.83 Million in Sales Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (WTFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will post $299.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $304.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $296.80 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $261.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $299.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.47 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.90.

NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $2.74 on Friday, reaching $85.99. 568,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,151. The firm has a market cap of $4,934.09, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $64.14 and a 12 month high of $91.67.

In other news, EVP David A. Dykstra sold 11,235 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $983,736.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 5,268 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total transaction of $461,424.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,883.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 21 shares of company stock valued at $1,170 and sold 30,676 shares valued at $2,687,566. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 735,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,576,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,311,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 189.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 97.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 58,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

