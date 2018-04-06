$309.29 Million in Sales Expected for Vectrus (VEC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) will announce $309.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $313.58 million and the lowest is $305.00 million. Vectrus reported sales of $290.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year sales of $309.29 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Vectrus had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million.

Several brokerages have commented on VEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Drexel Hamilton cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:VEC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.24. 160,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $41.48.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

