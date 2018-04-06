Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Acquires New Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,071,000 after purchasing an additional 112,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 39.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,678,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,522,000 after purchasing an additional 752,962 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,861,000 after purchasing an additional 137,628 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,302,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,698,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,457 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $697,085.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,620.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $63,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,200 shares of company stock worth $1,652,237. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Global Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

NYSE:GPN opened at $111.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,456.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $76.47 and a 1-year high of $118.94.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

