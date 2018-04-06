31,365 Shares in AT&T (T) Purchased by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,365 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. AT&T comprises about 0.7% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $830,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Seminole Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,967,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 162,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 58,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $90,457.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,059.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $36.14 on Friday. AT&T has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $217,136.42, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $41.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Vetr lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.01 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AT&T from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/31365-shares-in-att-t-purchased-by-epstein-white-financial-llc.html.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.