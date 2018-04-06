Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 34,024 Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Ruth's Hospitality Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 46,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,882,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.94, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.33.

Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Ruth's Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Ruth's Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. Ruth's Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other Ruth's Hospitality Group news, SVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

