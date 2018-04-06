$35.98 Million in Sales Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report sales of $35.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $67.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $18.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $35.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.74 million to $167.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $350.62 million per share, with estimates ranging from $189.20 million to $598.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.10). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.08% and a negative net margin of 545.95%. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 116.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALNY. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “line” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.15.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $10.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.10. 3,171,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,505. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,009.26, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 2.67.

In other news, VP Michael Mason sold 36,745 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $4,835,274.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,859.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laurie Keating sold 1,562 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $234,034.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,569.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,365 shares of company stock worth $33,239,418. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,819,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,384,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $635,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 27,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

