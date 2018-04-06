BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Manning & Napier Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MN)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Manning & Napier Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned 0.24% of Manning & Napier Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MN. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier Fund by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 114,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 73,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 18,656 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier Fund during the 4th quarter worth $468,000. VNBTrust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,476,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier Fund by 637.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 34,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Manning & Napier Fund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of Manning & Napier Fund stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.43. Manning & Napier Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Manning & Napier Fund (NYSE:MN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Manning & Napier Fund had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 22.98%. Manning & Napier Fund’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. research analysts expect that Manning & Napier Fund, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. Manning & Napier Fund’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Manning & Napier Fund Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

