Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 109,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 20,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $31.30 on Friday. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $20,629.44, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman J Tomilson Hill sold 53,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $1,803,788.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,010,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,360,439.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $751,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,052.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 672,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,874 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.95 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.53 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

