3i Group plc (III) Insider Purchases £147.22 in Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III) insider Kevin Dunn purchased 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 866 ($12.16) per share, with a total value of £147.22 ($206.65).

Kevin Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 31st, Kevin Dunn purchased 16 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 935 ($13.12) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($209.99).

Shares of LON III opened at GBX 8.80 ($0.12) on Friday. 3i Group plc has a one year low of GBX 694 ($9.74) and a one year high of GBX 975 ($13.69).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on III. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($14.53) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($14.46) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. 3i Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 979.29 ($13.75).

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it prefers to make private equity investments in mature companies, growth capital, rescue/turnaround, middle markets, early venture, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins.

