3M (MMM) Holdings Trimmed by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $29,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 136,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of 3M by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 42,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM opened at $218.67 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $188.62 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77. The firm has a market cap of $128,824.52, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.86.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.32%.

In other 3M news, EVP Frank R. Jr. Little sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.85, for a total value of $742,051.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ippocratis Vrohidis sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $56,178.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,806 shares of company stock worth $13,162,628. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price (down from $251.00) on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Citigroup set a $284.00 target price on 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.22.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/3m-mmm-holdings-trimmed-by-hm-payson-co.html.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.