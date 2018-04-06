$4.78 Billion in Sales Expected for AECOM (ACM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AECOM (NYSE:ACM) will report $4.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AECOM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.66 billion and the highest is $4.97 billion. AECOM posted sales of $4.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AECOM will report full-year sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.61 billion to $20.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.69 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $20.31 billion to $21.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AECOM.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 11.74%. AECOM’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

ACM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

Shares of ACM opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,718.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.65. AECOM has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $39.90.

In related news, Vice Chairman Daniel R. Tishman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $583,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,213.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $196,647.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,396.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,136 shares of company stock worth $1,517,467 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,475,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,805,000 after purchasing an additional 654,568 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 1,307,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,587,000 after purchasing an additional 582,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,573,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,535,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,709,000 after purchasing an additional 198,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in AECOM by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,645,000 after purchasing an additional 189,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

