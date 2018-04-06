$408.25 Million in Sales Expected for Align Technology (ALGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report sales of $408.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $405.10 million to $409.44 million. Align Technology posted sales of $310.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $408.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.24 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $421.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Align Technology from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Vetr raised Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $302.42 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.49.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $6.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.35. 1,012,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,522.54, a PE ratio of 65.64, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $287.32.

In related news, VP Emory Wright sold 45,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total value of $11,906,462.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,216.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Hogan purchased 1,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $233.63 per share, with a total value of $350,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,984 shares in the company, valued at $10,042,351.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “$408.25 Million in Sales Expected for Align Technology (ALGN) This Quarter” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/408-25-million-in-sales-expected-for-align-technology-algn-this-quarter.html.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.