$41.10 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers (SB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) will announce sales of $41.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.50 million and the highest is $41.40 million. Safe Bulkers reported sales of $33.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $41.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $163.50 million to $196.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $204.98 million per share, with estimates ranging from $195.75 million to $213.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.12 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

SB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 28,901 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 108,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 80,526 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 320,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 39,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,322,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 197,838 shares during the last quarter. 22.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SB stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. 491,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,595. The firm has a market cap of $321.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.98. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.14.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “$41.10 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers (SB) This Quarter” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/41-10-million-in-sales-expected-for-safe-bulkers-sb-this-quarter-updated.html.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 9, 2018, the company had a fleet of 39 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,513,800 deadweight tons.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.