$442.08 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Co (MSG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) will report $442.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $442.16 million. Madison Square Garden posted sales of $386.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden will report full year sales of $442.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Madison Square Garden.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $536.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Madison Square Garden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $218.50 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Madison Square Garden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Madison Square Garden from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.63.

MSG stock opened at $245.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5,737.75, a PE ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 0.49. Madison Square Garden has a fifty-two week low of $189.96 and a fifty-two week high of $254.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gruss Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gruss Capital Management LP now owns 349,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,758,000 after purchasing an additional 119,172 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,250,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company is a holding company, which is engaged in live experiences consisting of celebrated venues, sports teams, and entertainment productions. The Company operates in two segments, which include MSG Entertainment and MSG Sports. The MSG Sports segment includes the Company’s professional sports franchises, which include the New York Knicks (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (the NBA), the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (the NHL), the New York Liberty (the Liberty) of the Women’s National Basketball Association (the WNBA), the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL), which is the primary player development team for the Rangers, and the Westchester Knicks, an NBA Development League team.

