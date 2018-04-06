$45.57 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (LKFN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will report sales of $45.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.30 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $40.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $45.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.20 million to $192.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $203.03 million per share, with estimates ranging from $199.50 million to $207.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $44.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.64 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.42%.

LKFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lakeland Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

NASDAQ LKFN traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $47.26. 2,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,307. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1,185.16, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $41.30 and a twelve month high of $52.43.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Batty Jill A. De sold 1,400 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $68,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,759.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,050 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $50,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,644.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $502,282. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/45-57-million-in-sales-expected-for-lakeland-financial-co-lkfn-this-quarter.html.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Lake City Bank (the Bank), provides an array of products and services throughout its Northern and Central Indiana markets. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and wealth management, brokerage, investment and treasury management commercial services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.