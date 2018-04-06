$464.40 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will report sales of $464.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $476.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $452.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas reported sales of $517.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $464.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.57 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $400.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.12 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

COG has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp set a $35.00 price target on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $37.00 price target on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 price target on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE COG) traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,194,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $11,091.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.45. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $29.57.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 30,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs.

