$5.20 Billion in Sales Expected for QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) will announce $5.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.21 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $5.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $5.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.02 billion to $22.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.11 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $21.49 billion to $24.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vetr upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.63 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $37,519.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,652.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $2,810,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,682 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Green Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 148,180 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 46,306 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,559 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 46,627 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 266,902 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 21,174 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.04. 5,650,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,090,187. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $81,094.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

