$51.82 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) to announce sales of $51.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.33 million and the lowest is $51.30 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $59.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $51.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $221.50 million to $229.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $253.76 million per share, with estimates ranging from $246.03 million to $264.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 16.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $38.00 price objective on Triumph Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.43, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $44.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 71,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. Through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB (TBK Bank), the Company offers traditional banking services, as well as commercial finance products. The Company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Asset Management and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital with revenue derived from factoring services.

