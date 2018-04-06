Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in WABCO Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WABCO Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WBC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in WABCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in WABCO by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WABCO during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of WABCO during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WABCO during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $114,157.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,781.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WABCO in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WABCO in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of WABCO in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of WABCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $162.00) on shares of WABCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WABCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

Shares of NYSE:WBC opened at $132.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.93. WABCO Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.68 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,027.53, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.80.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.20. WABCO had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that WABCO Holdings, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

