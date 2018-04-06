51job, Inc. (JOBS) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.65% of 51job worth $24,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JOBS. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 51job during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in 51job during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in 51job during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in 51job during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in 51job by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JOBS opened at $87.88 on Friday. 51job, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $89.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5,395.44, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.00.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $134.04 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded 51job from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded 51job from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of integrated human resource services in China. The Company focuses on online recruitment advertising. The Company operates over three Websites, including www.51job.com, www.yingjiesheng.com and www.51jingying.com, which are utilized by a base of corporate employers, reach an audience of job seekers and aggregate job information from over 100 cities across China.

