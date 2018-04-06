$534.87 Million in Sales Expected for Waters Co. (WAT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will post $534.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $550.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $530.00 million. Waters posted sales of $497.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $534.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.59 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $687.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.98 million. Waters had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 0.88%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Waters from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Waters from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.13.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.65. 885,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,664. The firm has a market cap of $15,644.23, a P/E ratio of 1,045.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $153.91 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.04.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.07, for a total value of $268,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 42,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.21, for a total value of $9,153,881.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,890.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,180 shares of company stock worth $16,326,519 over the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation raised its position in Waters by 12,075.0% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “$534.87 Million in Sales Expected for Waters Co. (WAT) This Quarter” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/534-87-million-in-sales-expected-for-waters-co-wat-this-quarter-updated.html.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.