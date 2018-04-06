5,609 Shares in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) Acquired by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 293,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 76,857 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 882,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $86.93 on Friday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.18 and a 12 month high of $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $7,786.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.19.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.33). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $229.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.71 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.11%.

In other news, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $852,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,489 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,092.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner and operator of lifestyle-oriented properties (properties) consisting primarily of manufactured home (MH) communities and recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and campgrounds. The Company operates through two segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

