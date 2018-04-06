$570.82 Million in Sales Expected for Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) will announce sales of $570.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Genesee & Wyoming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $564.24 million to $575.21 million. Genesee & Wyoming reported sales of $519.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming will report full year sales of $570.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.53 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genesee & Wyoming.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $571.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Genesee & Wyoming’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Genesee & Wyoming from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Genesee & Wyoming from $97.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Genesee & Wyoming from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genesee & Wyoming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Genesee & Wyoming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 289,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,811,000 after acquiring an additional 80,342 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 356.9% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 680,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,583,000 after acquiring an additional 531,625 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,099 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GWR traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.43. 535,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,221. Genesee & Wyoming has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,339.07, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.69.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

