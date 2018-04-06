Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $1.49 Million in RPC, Inc. (RES) Stock

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of RPC by 7.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RPC by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPC by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPC by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPC by 52.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RES opened at $18.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3,809.84, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.83. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $27.07.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $427.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.04 million. RPC had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

RES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $25.00 price objective on shares of RPC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of RPC in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut shares of RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $28.00 target price on shares of RPC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.26.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc (RPC) is a holding company for several oilfield services companies. The Company provides a range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the southwest, mid-continent, Gulf of Mexico, Rocky Mountain and Appalachian regions, and in selected international markets.

