Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes Position in SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd (SHM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd (NYSEARCA:SHM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,545,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,028,000 after buying an additional 97,201 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd by 420.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 25,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 20,332 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 132,635 shares in the last quarter.

SHM stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $48.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.0433 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

