Tuttle Tactical Management LLC Takes Position in Baidu (BIDU)

Tuttle Tactical Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000. Baidu comprises approximately 1.8% of Tuttle Tactical Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Baidu by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 19,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Baidu by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 500,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,210,000 after acquiring an additional 318,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $225.57 on Friday. Baidu has a twelve month low of $171.17 and a twelve month high of $274.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $77,778.27, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.88.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. Barclays lifted their target price on Baidu from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.22.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

