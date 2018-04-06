$63.53 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) will post sales of $63.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $66.00 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $60.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $63.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $286.53 million to $289.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $316.29 million per share, with estimates ranging from $306.59 million to $340.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $18.00 target price on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 9,628 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $195,833.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELF traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 212,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,984. The company has a market cap of $905.69, a PE ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.68. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, formerly J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc, is a cosmetic company. The Company conducts its business under the name e.l.f. Cosmetics, and offers products for eyes, lips and face to consumers through its retail customers, e.l.f. stores and e-commerce channels. The Company offers a range of products for eyes, such as eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara and eyelashes, eyebrows, concealer and primer, brushes and tools, and sets and palettes.

