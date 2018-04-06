66,053 Shares in Xerox Corp (XRX) Acquired by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 66,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 8,605.1% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 67,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 66,259 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 80,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xerox in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. UBS raised shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut their target price on shares of Xerox from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.72.

NYSE:XRX opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $7,110.48, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.19. Xerox Corp has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $37.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

In related news, insider Carl C. Icahn sold 140,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $4,550,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn sold 1,161,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $40,056,823.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

