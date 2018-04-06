73,360 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Acquired by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,337,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,577,000 after acquiring an additional 142,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,096,000 after buying an additional 47,316 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.2% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,210,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,134,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,307,000 after buying an additional 49,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 37.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,018,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,213,000 after buying an additional 549,724 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree stock opened at $99.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22,518.44, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 6,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $569,113.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,764.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Conrad M. Hall acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.83 per share, with a total value of $918,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at $73,372.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,752. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $124.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.39.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “73,360 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Acquired by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/73360-shares-in-dollar-tree-inc-dltr-acquired-by-metlife-investment-advisors-llc-updated-updated.html.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.