HBK Investments L P Acquires Shares of 75,348 Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,348 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 151.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 125,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $2,671,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 2,167 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $35,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 893,206 shares of company stock worth $17,132,686. Company insiders own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PSTG. Barclays raised their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Pure Storage to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo increased their price target on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

NYSE PSTG opened at $19.69 on Friday. Pure Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $22.60.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.80 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 37.84% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “HBK Investments L P Acquires Shares of 75,348 Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/75348-shares-in-pure-storage-inc-pstg-acquired-by-hbk-investments-l-p-updated-updated.html.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides a data platform. The Company is focused on delivering software-defined all-flash solutions that are fast and cloud-capable for customers, enabling customers to put data to work for their businesses. Its data platform replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory.

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.