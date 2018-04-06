79,296 Shares in Flexshares Trust (NYSEARCA:TILT) Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank acquired a new position in Flexshares Trust (NYSEARCA:TILT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,873,000. Flexshares Trust accounts for about 5.3% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CNB Bank owned 0.72% of Flexshares Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TILT. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flexshares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Flexshares Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Flexshares Trust by 225.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Flexshares Trust by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexshares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TILT opened at $110.83 on Friday. Flexshares Trust has a 12 month low of $98.13 and a 12 month high of $118.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

