$82.66 Million in Sales Expected for CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) will report sales of $82.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.49 million. CSI Compressco posted sales of $65.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full year sales of $82.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $331.89 million to $410.92 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $401.59 million per share, with estimates ranging from $362.83 million to $419.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.15 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 13.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%.

CCLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.00 price objective on CSI Compressco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,950,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 131,654 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 60,459.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 243,653 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter worth $1,150,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 350,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 111,615 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,627,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,840,000 after acquiring an additional 324,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSI Compressco (CCLP) traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The stock has a market cap of $269.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.74. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP is a provider of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. The Company sells custom-designed compressor packages and oilfield fluid pump systems, and provides aftermarket services and compressor package parts and components manufactured by third-party suppliers.

