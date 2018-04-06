We Are One Seven LLC Takes Position in Cognex Co. (CGNX)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Cognex by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.92.

CGNX opened at $50.34 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,674.02, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.75 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Cognex announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $564,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 294,262 shares in the company, valued at $16,622,860.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation (Cognex) is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The Company operates through the machine vision technology segment. The Company’s machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

