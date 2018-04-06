$9.60 Million in Sales Expected for Novavax (NVAX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) will post $9.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.20 million to $10.00 million. Novavax posted sales of $5.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $9.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.35 million to $45.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.09 million per share, with estimates ranging from $4.47 million to $31.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 92.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

NVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. S&P Equity Research reduced their price objective on Novavax from $1.81 to $1.35 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.25 price objective on Novavax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.43.

NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.10. 8,333,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,760,198. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.12. The company has a market cap of $721.86, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.50. Novavax has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 446,318 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 105,611 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,567,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 1,180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 217,995 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

