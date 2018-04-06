First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Position in Cardtronics, Inc. (CATM)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cardtronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Cardtronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cardtronics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,750,000 after buying an additional 101,333 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Cardtronics by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cardtronics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after buying an additional 60,183 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in Cardtronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardtronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $794,000.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Shares of CATM stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Cardtronics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $45.32. The stock has a market cap of $1,036.44, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Cardtronics had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a positive return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Cardtronics, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardtronics news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $1,417,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Bradley Nolan bought 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.16 per share, for a total transaction of $149,766.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 390,825 shares of company stock worth $9,076,663 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CATM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardtronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo raised shares of Cardtronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardtronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/94239-shares-in-cardtronics-plc-catm-acquired-by-first-trust-advisors-lp-updated-updated.html.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.