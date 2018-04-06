94,474 Shares in Amphenol (APH) Purchased by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 94,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $169,000. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In related news, Director John R. Lord sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $124,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,152.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 10,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $920,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $84.77 on Friday. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $68.57 and a 12-month high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25,905.03, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 24.36%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

