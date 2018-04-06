$97.08 Million in Sales Expected for Thermon Group Holdings (THR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) to report sales of $97.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Thermon Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.20 million. Thermon Group posted sales of $67.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermon Group will report full-year sales of $97.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.99 million to $304.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $375.39 million per share, with estimates ranging from $374.47 million to $376.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Thermon Group.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thermon Group to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NYSE:THR opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $722.33, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THR. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Thermon Group by 92.7% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 50,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 24,494 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermon Group by 37.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Thermon Group by 85.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the third quarter valued at about $334,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “$97.08 Million in Sales Expected for Thermon Group Holdings (THR) This Quarter” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/97-08-million-in-sales-expected-for-thermon-group-holdings-thr-this-quarter-updated.html.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermon Group (THR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.