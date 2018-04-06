A.S.V. (NASDAQ:ASV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

A.S.V. (NASDAQ:ASV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage presently has a $9.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ASV Holdings Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of compact construction equipment which consists of loader and skid steer loader equipment. It operates primarily in North America, Australia and New Zealand. ASV Holdings Inc. is based in Grand Rapids, United States. “

Get A.S.V. alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on A.S.V. in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.25 price target for the company.

ASV opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. A.S.V. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27.

A.S.V. (NASDAQ:ASV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. A.S.V. had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $30.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.36 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that A.S.V. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other A.S.V. news, major shareholder Manitex International, Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A.S.V. during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of A.S.V. by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 150,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of A.S.V. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,211,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after buying an additional 31,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.45% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “A.S.V. (NASDAQ:ASV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/a-s-v-asv-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About A.S.V.

ASV Holdings, Inc (ASV) is engaged in designing and manufacturing a range of compact track loader (CTL) and skid steer loader (SSL) equipment for construction, agricultural and forestry industries. The Company manufactures Posi-Track, rubber-tracked CTLs with multi-level suspension. CTLs are compact tracked vehicles with lift arms that functions in wet, muddy, snowy or harsh conditions and where there are slopes and grades, such as in a construction, agriculture or forestry environment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A.S.V. (ASV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A.S.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.S.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.