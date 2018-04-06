Barclays Lowers AA (AA) Price Target to GBX 130

AA (LON:AA) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.81) to GBX 130 ($1.82) in a research report released on Monday, March 19th. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AA. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.51) price objective on shares of AA in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AA from GBX 150 ($2.11) to GBX 140 ($1.97) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered AA to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 170 ($2.39) to GBX 100 ($1.40) in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group cut their target price on AA from GBX 125 ($1.75) to GBX 58 ($0.81) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 130.50 ($1.83).

Shares of AA stock traded up GBX 7.90 ($0.11) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 94.60 ($1.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,674,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AA has a 1-year low of GBX 69.92 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 274.20 ($3.85).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/aa-aa-pt-lowered-to-gbx-130-at-barclays-updated-updated.html.

About AA

AA plc (AA) offers roadside assistance service. The Company’s segments include Roadside Assistance, Insurance Services, Driving Services, Ireland, Insurance Underwriting and Head Office costs. The Roadside Assistance segment sends patrols to members stranded at the side of the road and repairs their vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for AA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.