Aaron's, Inc. (AAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to post $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Aaron's’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Aaron's posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron's will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aaron's.

Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $884.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.07 million. Aaron's had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAN shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Aaron's in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aaron's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Loop Capital downgraded Aaron's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron's in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray lifted their price target on Aaron's from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.

In other news, Director Robert H. Yanker sold 40,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $1,916,899.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,332.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert P. Sinclair, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,048 in the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Aaron's during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Aaron's during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aaron's during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron's during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Aaron's during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000.

NYSE:AAN opened at $47.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3,402.24, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Aaron's has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $49.77.

Aaron's declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. Aaron's’s payout ratio is 4.69%.

Aaron's Company Profile

Aaron’s, Inc (Aaron’s) is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. The Company engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its Company-operated and franchised stores in Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

