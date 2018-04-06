AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Holdings Cut by Iberiabank Corp

Iberiabank Corp reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.2% of Iberiabank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Ffcm LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carlos Alban sold 83,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total transaction of $9,568,387.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,230,146.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $119,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,197 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,575 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.54. 2,039,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,361,168. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.12 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $147,586.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.15% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 50.71%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on AbbVie to $157.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray upped their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Leerink Swann cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.86 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

