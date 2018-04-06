Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $27.53

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.53 and last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 2145134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.95 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1,791.08, a PE ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

In other news, Director Arthur C. Martinez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $474,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 968.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,124,567 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,907,000. FrontFour Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,816,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,868,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after purchasing an additional 485,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,900,000. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $27.53” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/abercrombie-fitch-anf-sets-new-12-month-high-and-low-at-27-53.html.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates through two segments, Abercrombie and Hollister. It offers knit tops, woven shirts, graphic T-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates, and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.