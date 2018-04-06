ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ABM Industries earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.3906142272928 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.



ABM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered ABM Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price objective on ABM Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

ABM opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,194.97, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.83. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $45.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 8.33%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $81,785.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at $643,901.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated is a provider of integrated facility solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Janitorial, Facility Services, Parking, Building & Energy Solutions, and other. Its Janitorial segment provides a range of cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities and transportation hubs.

