AC Immune (ACIU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

ACIU has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered AC Immune from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AC Immune from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

AC Immune stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 38,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,316. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 131.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.64 million for the quarter. equities research analysts predict that AC Immune will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AC Immune by 319.9% in the fourth quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 171,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 130,894 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune in the third quarter valued at about $571,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in AC Immune in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. 19.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as Alzheimer's (AD), Parkinson's, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases.

