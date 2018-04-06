Insider Selling: Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) CEO Sells 2,799 Shares of Stock

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $117,725.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Murugesan Shanmugaraj also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

On Thursday, March 15th, Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 23,225 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $1,012,610.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 1,898 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $73,035.04.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,975 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $266,654.25.

ACIA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 38,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,233. The company has a market capitalization of $1,427.91, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.88. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,903 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,791,000 after acquiring an additional 73,636 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 704,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 238,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after acquiring an additional 22,494 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACIA shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Monday, March 19th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS started coverage on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Acacia Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/acacia-communications-inc-acia-ceo-murugesan-shanmugaraj-sells-2799-shares-updated-updated.html.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc provides high-speed coherent interconnect products. The Company’s products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits (DSP ASICs), and silicon photonic integrated circuits (silicon PICs), which it has integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second (Gbps) for use in long-haul, metro and inter-data center markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.