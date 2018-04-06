Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $730.09 Million

Brokerages expect Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) to post sales of $730.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $741.10 million and the lowest is $721.50 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $679.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $730.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.26 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $724.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ACHC. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ ACHC traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $39.46. 435,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $3,530.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, VP Randall P. Goldberg sold 960 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $36,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 7,698 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $323,546.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,998.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 401,360 shares of company stock valued at $15,759,096. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Arthur Zaske & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc is a provider of behavioral healthcare services, with operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring and developing behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Facilities and U.K. Facilities.

