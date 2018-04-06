Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 28,807 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in Facebook by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 3,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,125,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,433,870,000 after acquiring an additional 368,091 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,276 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Facebook by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 25,355 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush set a $260.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.43 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.78.

In other news, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $1,048,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 140,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $21,527,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,520,955 shares of company stock worth $1,148,179,674 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $159.34 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.81 and a 1 year high of $195.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $450,565.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 39.16%. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

