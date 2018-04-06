AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $780,000.00

Analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) will report sales of $780,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $650,000.00 and the highest is $900,000.00. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $780,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $11.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.07 million per share, with estimates ranging from $17.40 million to $28.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,976. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock. Geller Family Office Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 175.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.3% of Geller Family Office Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Geller Family Office Services LLC owned about 0.55% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The Company operates through the segment, which includes development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of pain.

