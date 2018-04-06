Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) Market Cap Hits $80.66 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002635 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, CoolCoin, OKEx and Kucoin. Over the last week, Achain has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $80.66 million and $6.34 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002935 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00680682 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014195 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00184194 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00035303 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00045267 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,172,645 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ACT is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) created to address social accountability by using aggregated capital that is contributed by citizens in order to fund grass roots proposals that drive change on pressing social, political or economical issues. “

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Kucoin, CoolCoin and OKEx. It is not presently possible to purchase Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.